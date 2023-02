Validea Guru Fundamental Report for MSCI - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for MSCI INC (MSCI). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, MSCI rates highest using our Multi-Factor Investor model based on the published strategy of Pim van Vliet. This multi-factor model seeks low volatility stocks that also have strong momentum and high net payout yields.

MSCI INC (MSCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSCI Inc. is a provider of critical decision support tools and solutions for the global investment community. Its operating segments include Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other - Private Assets. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, performance benchmarking, portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. Its ESG and Climate segment offerings include MSCI ESG Ratings, MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research, and MSCI Climate Solutions. The Company's All Other segment comprises the Real Estate and Burgiss segments. The Real Estate segment offerings include real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, managers, and other real estate market participants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS STANDARD DEVIATION: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: NEUTRAL NET PAYOUT YIELD: NEUTRAL FINAL RANK: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MSCI INC

MSCI Guru Analysis

MSCI Fundamental Analysis

Pim van Vliet Portfolio

About Pim van Vliet: In investing, you typically need to take more risk to get more return. There is one major exception to this in the factor investing world, though. Low volatility stocks have been proven to outperform their high volatility counterparts, and do so with less risk. Pim van Vliet is the head of Conservative Equities at Robeco Asset Management. His research into conservative factor investing led to the creation of this strategy and the publication of the book "High Returns From Low Risk: A Remarkable Stock Market Paradox". Van Vliet holds a PhD in Financial and Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

