Validea Guru Fundamental Report for LUV - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO (LUV). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, LUV rates highest using our Shareholder Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Meb Faber. This strategy looks for companies returning cash to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and debt paydown.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO (LUV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Airline industry. The rating using this strategy is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southwest Airlines Co. (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary services, such as Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest's respective policies. EarlyBird Check-In provides customers with automatic check-in and an assigned boarding position before general boarding positions become available. It offers its fare products directly to customers through its Internet Website, Southwest.com. It has approximately 728 Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet and 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and ten near-international countries, such as Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

UNIVERSE: PASS NET PAYOUT YIELD: FAIL QUALITY AND DEBT: PASS VALUATION: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS SHAREHOLDER YIELD: FAIL

About Meb Faber: Meb Faber is the founder of Cambria Investments. His research has covered a wide spectrum of the investment world, including topics like shareholder yield, trend following, global asset allocation and home country bias. His shareholder yield strategy, which is based on his book "Shareholder Yield" and forms the basis for an ETF of the same name, looks for companies that are focused on creating value for shareholders by returning cash to them in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt paydown. Meb is also the author of 4 other books and numerous white papers on investing related topics.

