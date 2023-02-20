Validea Guru Fundamental Report for KO - 2/20/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for COCA-COLA CO (KO). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, KO rates highest using our P/B Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Partha Mohanram. This growth model looks for low book-to-market stocks that exhibit characteristics associated with sustained future growth.

COCA-COLA CO (KO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating using this strategy is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Global Ventures; and Bottling Investments. It owns or licenses and markets various beverage brands, which are grouped into categories, such as Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; hydration, sports, coffee and tea; nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; and emerging beverages. It owns and markets five nonalcoholic sparkling soft drink brands, such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Its hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include quarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, dogadan, Dasani, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glaceau smartwater, glaceau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Powerade and others. Its nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages brands include AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy and Simply. Its products are available to consumers in more than 200 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ASSETS VS. RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS VARIANCE: PASS SALES VARIANCE: PASS ADVERTISING TO ASSETS: PASS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ASSETS: FAIL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TO ASSETS: FAIL

About Partha Mohanram: Sometimes the best investing strategies don't come from the world of investing. Sometimes research that changes the investing world can come from the halls of academia. Partha Mohanram is a great example of this. While academic research has shown that value investing works over time, it has found the opposite for growth investing. Mohanram turned that research on its head by developing a growth model that produced significant market outperformance. His research paper "Separating Winners from Losers among Low Book-to-Market Stocks using Financial Statement Analysis" looked at the criteria that can be used to separate growth stocks that continue their upward trajectory from those that don't. Mohanram is currently the John H. Watson Chair in Value Investing at the University of Toronto and was previously an Associate Professor at the Columbia Business School.

