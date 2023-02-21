Validea Guru Fundamental Report for HSY - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for HERSHEY CO (HSY). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, HSY rates highest using our Multi-Factor Investor model based on the published strategy of Pim van Vliet. This multi-factor model seeks low volatility stocks that also have strong momentum and high net payout yields.

HERSHEY CO (HSY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating using this strategy is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hershey Company is a confectionery company. It produces snack, chocolate, and non-chocolate confectionery. Its segments include North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. North America Confectionery segment consists of traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery markets in the United States and Canada. This includes chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, gum and refreshment products, protein bars, spreads, snack bites and mixes, as well as pantry, and food service lines. North America Salty Snacks segment includes salty snacking products in the United States. This includes ready-to-eat popcorn, baked and trans-fat free snacks, pretzels, and other snacks. The international segment has operations and manufactures products in Mexico, Brazil, India, and Malaysia for consumers in these regions, and also distributes and sells confectionery products in export markets of Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS STANDARD DEVIATION: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: NEUTRAL NET PAYOUT YIELD: NEUTRAL FINAL RANK: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HERSHEY CO

HSY Guru Analysis

HSY Fundamental Analysis

Pim van Vliet Portfolio

About Pim van Vliet: In investing, you typically need to take more risk to get more return. There is one major exception to this in the factor investing world, though. Low volatility stocks have been proven to outperform their high volatility counterparts, and do so with less risk. Pim van Vliet is the head of Conservative Equities at Robeco Asset Management. His research into conservative factor investing led to the creation of this strategy and the publication of the book "High Returns From Low Risk: A Remarkable Stock Market Paradox". Van Vliet holds a PhD in Financial and Business Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.