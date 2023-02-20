Validea Guru Fundamental Report for F - 2/20/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FORD MOTOR CO (F). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, F rates highest using our Shareholder Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Meb Faber. This strategy looks for companies returning cash to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and debt paydown.

FORD MOTOR CO (F) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ford Motor Company is an automobile company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of electrified passenger and commercial vehicles, such as Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans, and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company's segments include Ford Blue, Ford Model e, Ford Pro, Ford Next and Ford Credit. Its Ford Blue segment is engaged in developing gas-powered and hybrid vehicles. Its Ford Model e segment is engaged in developing electronic vehicles (EVs) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers. Its Ford Pro segment is engaged in helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Ford Next segment is engaged in pursuing mobility solutions and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. The Ford Credit segment is primarily engaged in providing vehicle-related financing and leasing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

UNIVERSE: PASS NET PAYOUT YIELD: PASS QUALITY AND DEBT: FAIL VALUATION: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS SHAREHOLDER YIELD: FAIL

About Meb Faber: Meb Faber is the founder of Cambria Investments. His research has covered a wide spectrum of the investment world, including topics like shareholder yield, trend following, global asset allocation and home country bias. His shareholder yield strategy, which is based on his book "Shareholder Yield" and forms the basis for an ETF of the same name, looks for companies that are focused on creating value for shareholders by returning cash to them in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt paydown. Meb is also the author of 4 other books and numerous white papers on investing related topics.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

