Validea Guru Fundamental Report for EBAY - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for EBAY INC (EBAY). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, EBAY rates highest using our Shareholder Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Meb Faber. This strategy looks for companies returning cash to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and debt paydown.

EBAY INC (EBAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating using this strategy is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eBay Inc. is a global commerce company, through its Marketplace platforms, which connects buyer and seller in more than 190 markets around the world. The Company's products include Promoted Listings Express, Promoted Listings Advanced and External Promoted Listings. The Company has developed user interfaces, buyer, seller and developer tools and transaction processing, database and network applications that help enable its users to reliably and securely complete transactions on its sites. The Company's platforms include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in Japan and Turkey, as well as eBays suite of mobile apps. The platforms are accessible through an online experience (desktop and laptop computers), iOS and Android mobile devices and its application programming interfaces (APIs platform access for third party software developers). It offers TCGplayer a technology platform specializing in trading card games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

UNIVERSE: PASS NET PAYOUT YIELD: PASS QUALITY AND DEBT: PASS VALUATION: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS SHAREHOLDER YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EBAY INC

EBAY Guru Analysis

EBAY Fundamental Analysis

Meb Faber Portfolio

About Meb Faber: Meb Faber is the founder of Cambria Investments. His research has covered a wide spectrum of the investment world, including topics like shareholder yield, trend following, global asset allocation and home country bias. His shareholder yield strategy, which is based on his book "Shareholder Yield" and forms the basis for an ETF of the same name, looks for companies that are focused on creating value for shareholders by returning cash to them in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt paydown. Meb is also the author of 4 other books and numerous white papers on investing related topics.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

