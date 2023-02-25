Validea Guru Fundamental Report for DIS - 2/25/2023

Markets
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for WALT DISNEY CO (DIS). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, DIS rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE:PASS
CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS:PASS
NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS:PASS
CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS:FAIL
NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WALT DISNEY CO

DIS Guru Analysis

DIS Fundamental Analysis

Wayne Thorp Portfolio

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

