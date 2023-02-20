Validea Guru Fundamental Report for ALGN - 2/20/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (ALGN). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ALGN rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (ALGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Align Technology, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of Invisalign clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners and services for dentistry, and exocad computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software for dental laboratories and dental practitioners. It operates through two segments: Clear Aligner, and Systems and Services. Its Clear Aligner segment consists of Comprehensive Products, which includes Invisalign Comprehensive and Invisalign First; Non-Comprehensive Products, which includes Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages and Invisalign Go and Invisalign Go Plus, and Non-Case products, which include retention products, Invisalign training, adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment and consumer products that are complementary to its doctor-prescribed principal products. Its Systems and Services segment consists of its iTero intraoral scanning systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

