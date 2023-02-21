Validea Guru Fundamental Report for ADM - 2/21/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ADM rates highest using our Twin Momentum Investor model based on the published strategy of Dashan Huang. This momentum model looks for a combination of fundamental momentum and price momentum.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating using this strategy is 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is an agricultural origination and processing company. The Company offers sustainable human and animal nutrition. It is engaged in developing sustainable solutions in agriculture, energy, and bio-based alternatives to materials and fuels produced from petroleum products. The Company operates under three business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. The Nutrition segment serves various end markets, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, and feed and premix for livestock, aquaculture, and pet food. It is also engaged in providing food and savoury products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

FUNDAMENTAL MOMENTUM: PASS TWELVE MINUS ONE MOMENTUM: PASS FINAL RANK: PASS





About Dashan Huang: Dashan Huang is an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business at Singapore Management University. His paper "Twin Momentum" looked at combining traditional price momentum with improving fundamentals to generate market outperformance. In the paper, he identified seven fundamental variables (earnings, return on equity, return on assets, accrual operating profitability to equity, cash operating profitability to assets, gross profit to assets and net payout ratio) that he combined into a single fundamental momentum measure. He showed that stocks in the top 20% of the universe according to that measure outperformed the market going forward. When he combined that measure with price momentum, he was able to double its outperformance.

