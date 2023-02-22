Validea Guru Fundamental Report for ABNB - 2/22/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for AIRBNB INC (ABNB). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, ABNB rates highest using our Earnings Revision Investor model based on the published strategy of Wayne Thorp. This strategy looks for companies with upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates.

AIRBNB INC (ABNB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating using this strategy is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ANALYST COVERAGE: PASS CURRENT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS NEXT YEAR ESTIMATE REVISIONS: PASS CURRENT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL NEXT YEAR UP AND DOWN REVISIONS: FAIL

About Wayne Thorp: Wayne Thorp is a Vice President and financial analyst with the American Association of Individual Investors. He is an expert on quantitative investing and has played a significant role in the development of the AAII stock screening and model portfolio products. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Insitute and is a graduate of DePaul University.

