Validea Detailed Fundamental Analysis - UAL

Below is Validea's guru fundamental report for UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC (UAL). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, UAL rates highest using our Acquirer's Multiple Investor model based on the published strategy of Tobias Carlisle. This deep value model looks for inexpensive stocks that could be potential takeover targets.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC (UAL) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating using this strategy is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS QUALITY: PASS ACQUIRER'S MULTIPLE FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC

UAL Guru Analysis

UAL Fundamental Analysis

More Information on Tobias Carlisle

Tobias Carlisle Portfolio

About Tobias Carlisle: Tobias Carlisle is a widely recognized expert on deep value investing. He is the author of "The Acquirer's Multiple: How the Billionaire Contrarians of Deep Value Beat the Market" and the founder of Acquirer's Funds. He is also the author of "Deep Value: Why Activists Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations" and co-author of Quantitative Value: "A Practitioner's Guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors" Tobias is originally from Australia, where he worked an an analyst at an activist hedge fund and was a lawyer specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

Additional Research Links

Top Large-Cap Growth Stocks

Factor-Based Stock Portfolios

Dividend Aristocrats 2025

High Insider Ownership Stocks

Top S&P 500 Stocks

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.