Validea Detailed Fundamental Analysis - APLE

Below is Validea's guru fundamental report for APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC (APLE). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, APLE rates highest using our Shareholder Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Meb Faber. This strategy looks for companies returning cash to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and debt paydown.

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC (APLE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating using this strategy is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

UNIVERSE: PASS NET PAYOUT YIELD: PASS QUALITY AND DEBT: PASS VALUATION: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS SHAREHOLDER YIELD: FAIL

About Meb Faber: Meb Faber is the founder of Cambria Investments. His research has covered a wide spectrum of the investment world, including topics like shareholder yield, trend following, global asset allocation and home country bias. His shareholder yield strategy, which is based on his book "Shareholder Yield" and forms the basis for an ETF of the same name, looks for companies that are focused on creating value for shareholders by returning cash to them in the form of dividends, share buybacks and debt paydown. Meb is also the author of 4 other books and numerous white papers on investing related topics.

