SUHJY

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/7/2024

September 07, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD (ADR) (SUHJY) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 77% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the sale of property. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Property Sales segment, the Property Rental segment, the Telecommunications segment, the Hotel Operation segment, the Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment, and the Other Businesses segment. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. The Telecommunications segment is involved in the provision of mobile telephone services, and data centers and information technology (IT) infrastructure business. The Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment is involved in transport infrastructure operation and management, port business, air transport and logistics business, and the operation of department stores and supermarkets through YATA Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP:PASS
EARNINGS TREND:PASS
EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE:FAIL
P/E RATIO:FAIL
PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO:FAIL
PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE:PASS
PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO:PASS
CURRENT RATIO:PASS
PAYOUT RATIO:PASS
RETURN ON EQUITY:FAIL
PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS:PASS
YIELD:PASS
LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY:PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD (ADR)

SUHJY Guru Analysis

SUHJY Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

