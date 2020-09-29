Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/29/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD (TLSYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) is a telecommunications and technology company. Its principal activity is to provide telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT(N&IT) and Telstra InfraCo. Telstra Consumer and Small Business is a provider of telecommunication products, services and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay Television and digital content to the consumer and small business customers in Australia. Telstra Enterprise is engaged in the sales and contract management for medium to large business and government customers in Australia and globally. N&IT is engaged in the overall planning, design, engineering architecture and construction of Telstra networks, technology and information technology solutions. Telstra InfraCo is the provider of a wide range of telecommunication products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

