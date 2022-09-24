Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NATWEST GROUP PLC - ADR (NWG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NatWest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets (NWM), Central items & other and Ulster Bank RoI. Its Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers. Private Banking segment serves United Kingdom-connected high net worth individuals and their business interests. Its Commercial Banking segment serves start-up, small and medium enterprises (SME), commercial, corporate and institutional customers. The RBSI segment serves retail, commercial, and corporate customers in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Gibraltar, and financial institution clients in those same locations. The NWM segment helps corporate and institutional customers manage their financial risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

