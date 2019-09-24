Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/24/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 77% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) is a large-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P (the Operating Partnership). It owns and operates office and retail properties with a concentration in the New York City metropolitan area. It operates through two segments: New York and Other. It also has a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc. (Alexander's), which owns seven properties in the greater New York metropolitan area, as well as interests in other real estate and related investments. Its New York segment consists of 27.9 million square feet in 87 properties. Its Other segment consists of 3.7 million square foot theMART in Chicago, a 70% controlling interest in a three-building office complex containing 1.8 million square feet and a 25% in the Vornado Capital Partners Real Estate Fund (the Fund) and Crowne Plaza Times Square Hotel Joint Venture (the Crowne Plaza Joint Venture). The Fund has four investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL (ADR) (SID) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 70% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on David Dreman has returned 123.53% vs. 200.96% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

