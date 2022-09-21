Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/21/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORP (WDC) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer, and provider of data storage devices based on both flash-based products (Flash) and hard disk drives (HDD) technologies. The Company sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States and in foreign countries through its sales personnel, dealers, distributors, retailers, and subsidiaries. It has two operating segments: flash-based products and hard disk drives. Flash products provide non-volatile data storage based on flash technology. It develops and manufactures solid state storage products for a variety of applications, including enterprise or cloud storage, client storage, automotive, mobile devices and removable memory devices. HDD products provide non-volatile data storage by recording magnetic information on a rotating disk. It develops and manufactures various recording heads and magnetic media used in its HDD products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN DIGITAL CORP

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC (BHF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of a variety of variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities designed to address contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer and income security. The Life segment consists of insurance products and services, including term, universal, whole and variable life products designed to address policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer, which may be on a tax-advantaged basis. The Run-off segment consists of products that are separately managed, including universal life with secondary guarantees, structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain Company-owned life insurance policies and certain funding agreements. The Company's mortgage loans are principally collateralized by commercial, agricultural and residential properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

