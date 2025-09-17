Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP (LNC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. Its segments include Annuities, Life Insurance, Group Protection and Retirement Plan Services. The Annuities segment provides tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities for its clients by offering variable annuities, fixed annuities and indexed variable annuities. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, indexed universal life insurance (IUL) and variable universal life insurance (VUL) products, linked-benefit products, and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products and services, including short- and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration. The Companys Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS

SUMITOMO CORP - ADR (SSUMY) is a large-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in diversified business activities in response to the diverse needs of its customers. The Company operates in nine segments. The Steel segment handles steel pipes and products. The Automotive segment trades vehicles, tires, and related items. The Transportation & Construction Systems segment deals with ships, aircraft, and construction machinery. The Infrastructure & Urban Development segment covers real estate, construction materials, logistics, insurance, and infrastructure. The Media & Digital segment provides digital solutions and telecom infrastructure. The Lifestyle segment includes retail, food, and healthcare business. The Mineral Resources segment engages in development, production, and trading of metals and derivatives. The Chemicals, Electronics & Agriculture segment handles plastics, chemicals, and agrochemicals. The Energy Transformation segment engages in infrastructure business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VIATRIS INC (VTRS) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viatris Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company's segments include Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets. The Developed Markets segment comprises its operations primarily in North America and Europe. The Greater China segment includes its operations in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The JANZ segment reflects its operations in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The Emerging Markets segment encompasses its presence in more than 125 countries with developing markets and emerging economies, including in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as the Companys Antiretroviral medicines (ARV) franchise. Its pipeline and research and development capabilities include expertise in formulation, device development, toxicology, analytical, clinical, bioanalytical, medical affairs, product safety and risk management across a range of therapeutic areas. It produces oral solid doses, injectables, and products with complex dosage forms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

