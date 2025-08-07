Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/7/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

REPSOL SA (ADR) (REPYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repsol SA is a Spain-based multinational energy and petrochemical company. The Company operates through four main segments: Exploration and Production (Upstream), which are activities for the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as the development of low-carbon geological solutions, especially carbon dioxide storage; Industrial, which are activities involving oil refining, petrochemicals, and the trading, transport and wholesaling of crude oil, natural gas and fuels, including activities relating to new products such as hydrogen, sustainable biofuels and synthetic fuels; Customer, which are businesses involving mobility (gas stations) and the sale of fuel, electricity and gas, and lubricants and other specialties; and Low-Carbon Generation (LCG), which involves the generation of electricity from renewable sources and combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

