Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. Its portfolio is concentrated on premier office and high street retail properties in New York City. Its segments include New York and Other. Its New York segment consisted of approximately 26.4 million square feet in 64 properties. The 26.4 million square feet comprises over 20.1 million square feet of Manhattan office in 30 of the properties, 2.4 million square feet of Manhattan street retail in 49 of the properties, 1,330 units in two residential properties, and its 32.4% interest in Alexanders, which owns five properties in the greater New York metropolitan area. It also includes nine garages totalling over 1.6 million square feet (4,685 spaces). Its Real Estate and Investments consists of over 3.7 million square foot THE MART in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO (TAP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Molson Coors Beverage Company is a holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA&APAC. The Americas segment consists of the production, importing, marketing, distribution and sales of its owned brands and partner brands and licensed brands in the United States, Canada and various countries in Latin America. It operates nine primary breweries, three craft breweries and two container operations. It also includes partnership arrangements for the distribution of beer in Ontario and the western provinces of Canada. The EMEA&APAC segment consists of the production, marketing and sales of its primary brands as well as other owned and licensed brands in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom, various other European countries and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions. It operates approximately 11 primary breweries, four craft breweries and one cidery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

