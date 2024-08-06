Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company owns subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. The Company's upstream business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States, Egypt and offshore the United Kingdom in the North Sea (North Sea). It also has active exploration and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as interests in Uruguay and other international locations. It maintains a diversified asset portfolio, including conventional and unconventional, onshore and offshore, oil and natural gas exploration and production interests. In the United States, operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, with additional operations located in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk areas of Southeast Texas, offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, and along the Gulf Coast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

SWEDBANK AB (ADR) (SWDBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Swedbank AB is a savings bank. The Company offers financial services and products in its home markets of Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Company's segments are Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, Large corporates & Institutions, and Group Functions & Other. The Company offers products mainly in the areas of lending, payments and savings. The Swedish Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in the Swedish market. The Swedish Banking segment's services are sold through the Company's own branch network, the telephone Bank, the Internet Bank and the distribution network of the independent savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Baltic Banking segment's services are sold through its own branch network, the telephone Bank and the Internet Bank. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment offers its services to large companies and financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

ORIX CORP (ADR) (IX) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of diversified financial services. The Company operates through ten business segments: Corporate Sales/Maintenance Lease, Real Estate, Banking and Credit, Business Investment/Concession, Environmental Energy, Insurance, Banking and Credit, Transportation Equipment, ORIX USA, ORIX Europe, and Asia/Australia. The Corporate Sales/Maintenance Lease segment engages in the finance and commission business, and the leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, IT-related equipment. The Real Estate segment engages in the development, lease, management, facility operation and asset management of real estate. The Environmental Energy segment engages in domestic and overseas renewable energy, electric power retailing, energy saving services, solar panels and storage batteries sales, waste disposal. The Company is also engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of cosmetics and health foods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (FRFHF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. The Company's segments include Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off and Non-insurance companies. The Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes North American Insurers, Global Insurers and Reinsurers and International Insurers and Reinsurers. The Life Insurance and Run-off segment include Eurolife and Run-off. The Non-insurance companies segment includes restaurants and retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and others. Eurolife underwrites traditional life insurance policies (endowments, deferred annuities, whole life and term life), group benefits, including retirement benefits, and accident and health insurance policies. The North American Insurers include Northbridge, Crum & Forster and Zenith National.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company. It is a producer of engineered polymers that are used in a variety of applications. Its segments include Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business and certain strategic affiliates. The Engineered Materials business develops, produces and supplies a portfolio of high-performance specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as industrial products and consumer electronics. The Acetyl Chain segment includes the integrated chain of intermediate chemistry, emulsion polymers, ethylene vinyl acetate polymers, redispersible powders (RDP), and acetate tow businesses. Its intermediate chemistry business produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, acetic anhydride and acetate esters. It also produces organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural and chemical products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

