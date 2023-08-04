Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC (NOG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States, primarily in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin and the Permian Basin. Its primary focus is investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil and gas properties, with a core area of focus in three basins within the United States. It primarily engages in oil and natural gas exploration and production by participating on a proportionate basis alongside third-party interests in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage. In addition, the Company acquires wellbore-only working interests in wells, in which the Company does not hold the underlying leasehold interests from third parties unable or unwilling to participate in particular well proposals. The Company has leased approximately 258,970 net acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

