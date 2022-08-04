Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radian Group Inc. is a diversified mortgage and real estate services company. The Company provide mortgage insurance and other products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates through its two business segments: Mortgage and homegenius. Mortgage segment aggregates, manages and distributes United States mortgage credit risk on behalf of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, principally through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, and also provides other credit risk management, contract underwriting and fulfillment solutions. The Company's homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, Government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) and real estate brokers and agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

DISH NETWORK CORP (DISH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. Its subsidiaries operate two primary business segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. Its Wireless business segment operates in two business units, Retail Wireless and 5G Network Deployment. The Pay-TV segment offers pay-TV services under the DISH and the SLING brand. The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, and in-home service. The SLING branded pay-TV services consist of, multichannel, live-linear streaming over-the-top (OTT) Internet-based domestic, international, and Latino video programming services. The Wireless-Retail unit offers nationwide prepaid and postpaid retail wireless services to subscribers under its Boost Mobile and Ting Mobile brands. The Wireless-5G Network Deployment unit has invested to acquire certain wireless spectrum licenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

PDC ENERGY INC (PDCE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 29% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDC Energy, Inc. is an exploration and production company. The Company acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused on the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays, and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused on the horizontal Wolfcamp zones. The Company owns an interest in approximately 3,500 gross productive wells. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is PDC Permian, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

DEVON ENERGY CORP (DVN) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Devon's operations are focused onshore in the United States with five core areas: the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin, Anadarko Basin and Williston Basin. Its Delaware Basin operates approximately eight rigs that offers exploration and development opportunities from geologic reservoirs, including the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, Leonard and Delaware formations. The Eagle Ford operations are located in DeWitt county, Texas. The Powder River Basin asset is focused on oil opportunities targeting several oil objectives, including Turner, Parkman, Teapot and Niobrara formations. The Company's Anadarko Basin is located primarily in Oklahoma's Canadian, Kingfisher and Blaine counties. The Williston Basin is located entirely on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation consisting of approximately 85,000 net acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. The Company primarily conducts its ongoing exploration and production activities in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. Within the United States, it has operations in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, as well as offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company operates through three reporting segments: oil and gas, chemical and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil (which includes condensate), natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The chemical segment (OxyChem) primarily manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The midstream and marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil (which includes condensate), NGL, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power. Its midstream and marketing segment also includes Occidental's low carbon ventures (OLCV) businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP (CHK) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 21% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from underground reservoirs. It owns a diverse portfolio of onshore United States unconventional natural gas and liquids assets, including interests in approximately 8,200 gross oil and natural gas wells. Its natural gas resource plays are Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania (Marcellus) and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana (Haynesville) and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas (Eagle Ford). Its liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas (Eagle Ford). Its marketing operations include oil, natural gas and NGL marketing services, including commodity price structuring, negotiating of gathering, hauling, and processing and transportation services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

