Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/28/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD - ADR (WDS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Woodside Energy Group Ltd is an Australia-based global energy company. The Company's segments include Australia, International and Marketing. The Australia segment is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquified natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in Australia. The International segment is engaged in exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids in international jurisdictions outside of Australia. The Marketing segment is engaged in marketing, shipping and trading of the Company's oil and gas portfolio. The Company's projects include Pluto LNG, the North West Shelf Project, Macedon, Shenzi, and Greater Angostura. Macedon is an offshore gas field located approximately 75km west of Onslow, Western Australia. The Greater Angostura field is an offshore conventional oil and gas field located 38km northeast of Trinidad.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil, and gathering and disposing of produced water. The Company's midstream assets are located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts. The Company's subsidiaries include Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, Western Midstream Services, LLC, Western Midstream Services Holdings, LLC and Western Midstream Operating, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

