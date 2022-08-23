Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a large-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WestRock Company is a multinational provider of fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Corrugated Packaging and d Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mills, corrugated packaging and distribution operations, as well as its merchandising displays and recycling procurement operations. The Consumer Packaging segment consists of its consumer mills, food and beverage and partition operations. It integrates producers of liner board and corrugating medium (containerboard), corrugated products and specialty papers, including kraft papers and saturating kraft in North America. The Company has integrated corrugated operations in North America, Brazil and India. Its Brazil operations own and operate forestlands that provide virgin fiber to its mill in Brazil. The Company support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION (BTU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peabody Energy Corporation is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company's segments include Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining and Other United States (U.S.) Thermal Mining. The Company's Seaborne Thermal Mining segment consists of mines in New South Wales, Australia. Its Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment consists of mines in Queensland, Australia, one in New South Wales, Australia and one in Alabama, the United States. The Company's Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming. Its Other U.S. Thermal Mining segment includes operations that reflect the aggregation of its Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico and Colorado mining operations. The Company owns interests in over 17 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. It markets and brokers coal from other coal producers, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

