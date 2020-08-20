Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/20/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP (NRZ) is a mid-cap stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company's segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate. Its portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans and other investments. The Company's servicing related assets include its investments in Excess MSRs, MSRs and servicer advances. The Company invests in agency RMBS and non-agency RMBS. The Company's other investments consist of consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP

Full Guru Analysis for NRZ

Full Factor Report for NRZ

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.