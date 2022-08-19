Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kohl's Corporation (Kohl's) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,165 stores, and a Website www.Kohls.com. Its Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. Its Kohl's stores carry a merchandise assortment with differences attributable to local preferences, store size, and Sephora. The Company's Website includes merchandise, which is available in its stores, as well as merchandise which is available only online. Its merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available at Kohl's. Its private portfolio includes various brands, such as Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, and brands that are developed and marketed through agreements with national brands, such as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

