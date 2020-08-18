Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/18/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (MUFG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japan-based financial company. The Company operates through seven business segments. The Corporate & Retail segment provides services related to finance, real estate and securities agency to domestic individuals, small and medium sized companies. The Corporate Banking segment provides financial, real estate and securities agency services to Japanese companies in Japan and overseas. The Global CIB segment provides financial services to non-Japanese companies. The Global Commercial Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises at foreign-owned commercial banks. The Trustee segment provides asset management and asset management services. The Market segment provides clients with foreign exchange, cash and securities services, market transactions and liquidity and cash management. The Other segment is engaged in the management business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

