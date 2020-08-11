Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/11/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KIMCO REALTY CORP (KIM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 29% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development, management, and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discounters, grocery stores, and service-oriented tenants. The Company has interests in approximately 420 United States shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising of over 73.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KIMCO REALTY CORP

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company's operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Banking Operations segment serves consumers and businesses by offering and servicing a range of loan and deposit products and other financial services. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates, aggregates, sells and services one- to four-family mortgage loans. Mortgage loan products consist of agency-conforming, fixed and adjustable-rate loans and, to a lesser extent, jumbo loans, for the purpose of purchasing or refinancing one- to four-family homes. The Community Bank is a chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Community Bank had 225 branches operating through seven local divisions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

