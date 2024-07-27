Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/27/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SASOL LTD (ADR) (SSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is a South Africa-based company, which is a global chemical and energy company. The Company operates in two divisions: Chemical and Energy. Its Energy business operates in three segments Mining, Fuel and Gas. The Mining segment is responsible for securing coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Gas segment reflects the upstream feedstock, transport of gas through the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) pipeline, and external natural and methane rich gas sales. The Fuels segment comprises the sales and marketing of liquid fuels produced in South Africa. The Chemical products are grouped into Advanced Materials, Base Chemicals, Essential Care Chemicals and Performance Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD (RNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. The Company has two segments. The Property segment is comprised of catastrophe and other property reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries, joint ventures, and managed funds. The Casualty and Specialty segment is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries, joint ventures, and managed funds. The Company writes catastrophe reinsurance and insurance coverage protecting against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons and tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism, among others. Its subsidiaries include Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd., Validus Reinsurance Ltd. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

KLABIN SA (ADR) (KLBAY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Klabin S.A. and its subsidiaries operate in segments of the paper and pulp industry, supplying the domestic and foreign markets with wood, packaging paper, paper sacks, corrugated cardboard boxes and pulp. The Company's segments include Forestry, Paper, Conversion and Pulp. The Forestry segment involves operations relating to planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees to supply its plants, and involves selling timber to third parties in the domestic market. The Paper segment involves the production and sale of cardboard, kraftliner and recycled paper rolls in the domestic and foreign markets. The Conversion segment involves the production and sale of corrugated cardboard boxes, corrugated cardboard and industrial sacks in the domestic and foreign markets. The Pulp segment includes the production and sale of short fiber bleached pulp, long fiber bleached pulp and fluff pulp in the domestic and foreign markets. The Company has over 20 industrial units in Brazil and Argentina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company's segments include Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. Its Energy Products and Services segment provides a variety of technologies used primarily to perform drilling and well completion operations and offers services that optimize their performance. Its Energy Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells equipment and products for drilling, intervention, completion, and production activities, including drill bits, downhole tools, premium drill pipe, drilling fluids, managed pressure drilling, integral and weld-on connectors for conductor strings and surface casing, completion tools, and artificial lift systems. Its Energy Equipment segment manufactures and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed for oil and gas exploration and production, both onshore and offshore, as well as for other marine-based and industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

