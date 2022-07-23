Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MARATHON OIL CORPORATION (MRO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the United States resource plays, which includes the Eagle Ford in Texas, the Bakken in North Dakota, Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties (STACK) and South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) in Oklahoma and Northern Delaware in New Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. The United States segment explores, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in the United States. The International segment explores, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of the United States as well as produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.). Its subsidiaries include Alba Associates LLC, Alba Equatorial Guinea Partnership, L.P., Alba Plant LLC and AMPCO Marketing, L.L.C.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARATHON OIL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for MRO

Full Factor Report for MRO

DOW INC (DOW) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dow Inc. is a holding company for The Dow Chemical Company and its subsidiaries (TDCC). The Company conducts its worldwide operations through six global businesses, which are organized into three segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two integrated global businesses, such as Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment consists of two customer-centric global businesses, such as Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals that develop intermediate chemicals that are essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that use advanced development technologies. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment consists of two global businesses, such as Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DOW INC

Full Guru Analysis for DOW

Full Factor Report for DOW

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. (VZ) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verizon Communications Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. Its reportable segments are Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. Its Consumer segment provides wireless and wireline communications services. Its wireless services are provided across wireless networks in the United States (U.S.) under the Verizon brand. Its wireline services are provided in nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S., as well as Washington D.C., over its fiber-optic network under the Fios brand and over a traditional copper-based network. Its Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video and conferencing services, security and managed network services, local and long-distance voice services and network access to deliver various Internet of Things services and products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Full Guru Analysis for VZ

Full Factor Report for VZ

More details on Validea's David Dreman strategy

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.