Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ORANGE SA (ADR) (ORANY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange SA is a France-based multi-service telecommunications operator. The Company operates seven segments: France, Spain, Europe, Africa & Middle East, Enterprise, International Carriers & Shared Services, Orange Bank. France includes all fixed and mobile communication services to consumers and companies as well as services for carriers. Spain covers fixed line and mobile telephony and fiber. Europe (Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova) provides high-speed fixed and mobile broadband. Africa & Middle East primarily operates in the mobile markets but also provides telephony and fixed Internet services. Enterprise provides digital transformation support. International Carriers & Shared Services includes international carrier and the activities of OCS and Orange Studio in content, among others. Orange Bank provides mobile financial services. Orange SA is the parent company of the Orange group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORANGE SA (ADR)

ORANY Guru Analysis

ORANY Fundamental Analysis

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC (ADR) (IMBBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Brands PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars. The Company operates through two businesses: Tobacco & NGP and Distribution. The Tobacco & NGP business manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and next-generation products (NGP) and tobacco and NGP-related products, including sales to (but not by) the Distribution business. The Distribution business distributes tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands, as well as a range of non-tobacco and NGP products and services. Its segments include Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, Australasia and Central and Eastern Europe (AAACE) and Distribution. It brands include John Player Special, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Maverick, Dutch Masters, Fine, Rizla, blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC (ADR)

IMBBY Guru Analysis

IMBBY Fundamental Analysis

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP (CRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California Resources Corporation is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. The Companys segments include Oil and Natural Gas and Carbon Management. Its Carbon Management business, Carbon TerraVault, focuses on building, installing, operating, and maintaining carbon dioxide (CO2) equipment, transportation assets and storage facilities. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, develops and produces crude oil, oil condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. It has operations in oil and gas basins, including San Joaquin Basin, Los Angeles Basin, Sacramento Basin, and other. It has interests in oil and gas fields throughout the San Joaquin basin, including in Elk Hills, Buena Vista, Coles Levee, North Belridge and South Belridge, Kern Front, Lost Hills, Cymric, McKittrick, Midway Sunset and Coalinga. The Los Angeles Basin is a northwest-trending plain about 50 miles long and 20 miles wide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP

CRC Guru Analysis

CRC Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.