Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is a fashion company. The Company's main brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The Company designs and markets branded sportswear (casual apparel), jeanswear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, dress shirts, handbags, accessories, footwear, and other related products. The Company manages its operations through its operating divisions, namely Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale. TOMMY HILFIGER represents the modern uniform for an aspirational lifestyle. The TOMMY HILFIGER brands principally consist of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS. The Calvin Klein brands consist of Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, Calvin Klein Performance and CK Calvin Klein. The Company sells its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger products through a variety of distribution channels, including wholesale, retail, and licensing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

CIVITAS RESOURCES INC (CIVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent, domestic oil and gas producer focused on development of its assets in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and Permian Basins. The Company's operations are focused along the Denver-Julesburg (DJ), Delaware and Midland Basins. Its development facilities are located in counties across the Front Range of northern and central Colorado, as well as Southeastern New Mexico and West Texas. Its acreage position in the DJ Basin is about 453,600 net acres and, in the Permian Basin, it is about 68,500 net acres. The Company has a total production of about 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

