Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP. (MTG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The Company's mortgage insurance product offers primary insurance and pool insurance. Primary insurance provides mortgage default protection on individual loans and covers a percentage of the unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and certain expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure on the mortgage or sale of the underlying property. Pool insurance is generally used as an additional credit enhancement for certain secondary market mortgage transactions. Pool insurance generally covers the amount of the loss on a defaulted mortgage loan that exceeds the claim payment under the primary coverage. Its other products are Contract Underwriting and other. The Company's subsidiaries include MGIC Assurance Corporation (MAC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MGIC INVESTMENT CORP.

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel. The Company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International. Its Innerwear segment includes apparel products, such as men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, socks and intimate apparel, which includes bras and shapewear, and its primary brands include Hanes, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Champion, JMS/Just My Size, Bras N Things and Polo Ralph Lauren. The Company's Activewear segment includes activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sports shirts and thermals, and its primary brands include Champion, Hanes, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, JMS/Just My Size and Hanes Beefy-T. Its International segment includes innerwear, activewear and home goods products, and primary brands include Champion, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Hanes, Playtex, Berlei, Wonderbra, Maidenform, Rinbros, Zorba, Sol y Oro and Polo Ralph Lauren.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HANESBRANDS INC.

