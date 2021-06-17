Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/17/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

CITIGROUP INC (C) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management. Its business segments include Global Consumer Banking (GCB), Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and Corporate/Other. GCB segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. ICG segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients with a range of wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, and securities services. Corporate/Other segment includes corporate treasury, operations and technology, and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

