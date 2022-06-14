Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (GRP.U) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. The Trust owns approximately 134 investment properties in five countries having approximately 55.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Trust's investment properties consist of income-producing properties, properties under development and land held for development. The income producing properties consist primarily of logistics, e-commerce and distribution warehouse, light industrial and heavy industrial manufacturing properties. The Trust has acquired approximately 19 income-producing industrial properties in Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, and Germany, four properties under development in the United States, and a parcel of development land in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies. The Company's segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). The CCG segment is focused on long-term operating system, system architecture, hardware, and application integration that enable PC experiences. The DCG segment develops workload-optimized platforms for compute, storage, and network functions. The IOTG segment develops high-performance compute platforms that solve the technology needs for business use cases that scale across vertical industries and embedded markets. The Mobileye segment provides driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The NSG segment provides memory and storage products based on Intel 3D NAND technology. The PSG segment offers programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs, structured ASICs, and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTEL CORPORATION

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company's packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip-specific requirements, including the required type of interconnect technology; size; thickness; and electrical, mechanical, and thermal performance. It provides turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services. It refers to its flip chip, wafer-level processing and related test services as Advanced Products, and its wirebond packaging, power device packaging and related test services as Mainstream Products. Its Advanced Products include flip chip scale packages, wafer-level packages, and flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) packages. Its Mainstream Products include leadframe packages, substrate-based wirebond packages, and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

