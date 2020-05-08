Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/8/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA) (MFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manulife Financial Corporation is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Company operates as Manulife in Canada and Asia, and as John Hancock in the United States. The Company's segments include Asia, Canada, U.S., Global WAM, and Corporate and Other. The product and service offerings under its segments include Wealth and asset management businesses (Global WAM), and Insurance and annuity products (Asia, Canada and the U.S.). Wealth and asset management businesses include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services. Insurance and annuity products include a variety of individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS

BASF SE (ADR) (BASFY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company. The Company operates through six segments, which include Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals and Intermediates divisions. The Materials segment consists of Performance Materials and Monomers divisions. The Industrial Solutions segment consists of Dispersions & Pigments and Performance Chemicals divisions. The Surface Technologies segment consists of Catalysts, Coatings and Construction Chemicals divisions. The Nutrition & Care segment consists of Care Chemicals and Nutrition & Health divisions. The Agricultural Solutions segment consists of Agricultural Solutions division, which focuses on provision of crop protection products and seeds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VIACOMCBS INC (VIAC) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ViacomCBS Inc., formerly CBS Corp, is a global media and entertainment company. The Company is focused on creating premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. It operates through various brands, including CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. It also offers production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners across five continents. BET is the primary channel of BET Networks, that provides entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. CBS Sports brand is a broadcaster of television sports. Its Paramount Pictures brand is a producer and global distributor of filmed entertainment. Its CBS Television Studios is a supplier of programming with more than 70 series in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other platforms. Its brands also include Bellator MMA and COLORS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

