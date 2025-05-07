Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

E.ON SE (ADR) (EONGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 83% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company. The CompanyGs core business is divided into two segments: Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment includes power and gas distribution networks and related activities, divided into three regional markets: Germany, Sweden, and East-Central Europe/Turkey. Its main tasks are operating networks, maintenance, repairs, and network expansion, including customer connections and renewable energy integration. The Customer Solutions segment focuses on working with customers to support Europe's energy transition. It supplies power, gas, and heat, and offers solutions for energy efficiency, autonomy, and eMobility. The Company serves residential, Small and Medium enterprises (SME), commercial and industrial customers, sales partners, and public entities across locations. Energy Infrastructure Solutions also works on decarbonizing commercial customers, cities, and communities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of E.ON SE (ADR)

EONGY Guru Analysis

EONGY Fundamental Analysis

AIR LEASE CORP (AL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Air Lease Corporation is a global aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. It purchases commercial aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus S.A.S. (Airbus) and The Boeing Company (Boeing). In addition to its leasing activities, it sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial service companies, airlines and other investors. It also provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. It has relationships with over 200 airlines across 70 countries. The Company operates its business on a global basis, providing aircraft to airline customers in every major geographical region, including markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AIR LEASE CORP

AL Guru Analysis

AL Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.