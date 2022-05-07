Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. (CAR) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avis Budget Group Inc. is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company's segments include Americas and International. The Americas segment provides and licenses the Company's brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, and operates the Company's car sharing business in markets. The International segment provides and licenses the Company's brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, and operates the Company's car sharing business in certain of these markets. The Company offers a variety of vehicles in its rental fleet, including luxury cars, specialty-use vehicles and light commercial vehicles. The Company operates through three brands in mobility solutions, such as Avis, Budget and Zipcar, together with several other brands in their respective markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.

RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radian Group Inc. is a diversified mortgage and real estate services company. The Company provide mortgage insurance and other products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates through its two business segments: Mortgage and homegenius. Mortgage segment aggregates, manages and distributes United States mortgage credit risk on behalf of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, principally through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, and also provides other credit risk management, contract underwriting and fulfillment solutions. The Company's homegenius segment offers an array of title, real estate and technology products and services to consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, Government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) and real estate brokers and agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RADIAN GROUP INC

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. (R) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 54% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryder System, Inc. is a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions. It operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.); Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides integrated logistics solutions, including distribution management, dedicated transportation, transportation management, e-commerce and last mile, and professional services in North America; and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides turnkey transportation solutions in the U.S., including dedicated vehicles, drivers, management, and administrative support. It provides services, such as leasing, rental, and maintenance, and used vehicle sales.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

