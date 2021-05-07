Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UNUM GROUP (UNM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company's products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. Its Unum US segment includes group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. Its Unum UK segment includes insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business, which include dental, individual disability and critical illness products. Its Colonial Life segment includes insurance for accident, sickness, and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company and marketed to employees. Its Closed Block segment consists of other insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS

GERDAU SA (ADR) (GGB) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Its segments are Brazil Operations, which includes operations of steel and iron ore in Brazil, except Special Steels, and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia; North America Operations, which includes all operations in North America, except those of Mexico and Special Steels; South America Operations, which includes operations in South America, except Brazil and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia, and Special Steel Operations, including special steel operations in Brazil, Spain, the United States and India. It supplies its customers a range of products, including iron ore semi-finished products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

UGI CORP (UGI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses. The Flaga & Other segment consists of the LPG distribution businesses of Flaga GmbH, AvantiGas Limited and ChinaGas Partners, L.P. The Energy Services segment consists of energy-related businesses conducted by its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC (Energy Services). The Electric Generation segment consists of electric generation facilities conducted by Energy Services' subsidiary. The Gas Utility segment consists of the regulated natural gas distribution businesses of its subsidiary, UGI Utilities, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company. The Company, via its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel, iron ore manufacturing and coal mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The Company is organized in five operating segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, and ACIS segments produce flat, long, and tubular products including slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, among others. The Mining segment provides steel operations and comprises all mines owned by the Company in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VIACOMCBS INC (VIAC) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ViacomCBS Inc., formerly CBS Corp, is a global media and entertainment company. The Company is focused on creating premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. It operates through various brands, including CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. It also offers production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners across five continents. BET is the primary channel of BET Networks, that provides entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. CBS Sports brand is a broadcaster of television sports. Its Paramount Pictures brand is a producer and global distributor of filmed entertainment. Its CBS Television Studios is a supplier of programming with more than 70 series in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other platforms. Its brands also include Bellator MMA and COLORS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ROCKET COMPANIES INC (RKT) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rocket Companies, Inc. is a holding company that provides Rocket Mortgage online platform. The Company offers Rocket Mortgage app, which clients use to apply for a mortgage, interact with its team members, upload documents, e-sign documents, receive statements, and complete monthly payments, on the Apple App Store. Rocket Mortgage provides clients real-time quotes and access to mortgage calculators to help them choose the appropriate solutions to support their financial goals. The Company operates through two segments: Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. In the Direct to Consumer segment, it directly interacts with clients and clients using various performance marketing channels. In the Partner Network segment, It is focused on aligning its brand with other consumer-focused influencers and marketing partnerships who utilize its platform to provide their clients mortgage solutions with a client experience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC (LUMN) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lumen Technologies, Inc., formerly CenturyLink, Inc., is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates five segments; International and Global Accounts Management (IGAM), Enterprise Segment, Small and Medium Business (SMB), Wholesale Segment and Consumer Segment. The Company provides Internet Protocol (IP) and Data Services which includes Virtual private network (VPN) data networks, Ethernet, IP, content delivery and other ancillary services; Transport and Infrastructure it includes wavelengths, dark fiber, private line, data center services, including cloud, hosting and application management solutions, and professional services; Voice and Collaboration provides local and long-distance voice, including wholesale voice, and VoIP services; and Broadband services offers high and low-speed fiber based Digital subscriber line (DSL) broadband services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

