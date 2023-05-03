Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

REPSOL SA (ADR) (REPYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 84% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repsol, S.A. (Repsol) is an integrated energy company. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation and others. The Upstream segment carries out oil and natural gas exploration and production activities, and manages its project portfolio. The Downstream segment includes covers the supply and trading of crude oil and other products; oil refining and marketing of oil products, and the production and marketing of chemicals. It owns and operates five refineries in Spain (Cartagena, A Coruna, Bilbao, Puertollano and Tarragona) with a combined distillation capacity of approximately 900 thousand barrels of oil per day. The Company operates La Pampilla refinery in Peru, which has an installed capacity of approximately 120 thousand barrels of oil per day. Its Chemicals division produces and commercializes a range of products, and its activities range from basic petrochemicals to derivatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC (COLB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 79% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the bank holding company for Umpqua Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a combination of robust commercial, small business and consumer capabilities, expertise, local decision-making, and a personalized approach to customer service. The Bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; small business administration lending; institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. The Bank primarily operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State. In addition to the Bank, the Company consists of other subsidiaries and divisions including Columbia Trust Company, Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Private Bank, which operates under the banner of Columbia Wealth Management, as well as Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

