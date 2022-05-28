Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MACY'S INC (M) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Macy's, Inc. is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under three brands, such as Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's, and kids), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. Its subsidiaries provide various support functions to its retail operations. Its bank subsidiary, FDS Bank, provides collections, customer service, and credit marketing services in respect of all credit card accounts that are owned either by Department Stores National Bank, a subsidiary of Citibank, N.A. Macy's Systems and Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, provides operational electronic data processing and management information services. Its subsidiaries Macy's Merchandising Group, Inc. and Macy's Merchandising Group International, LLC are engaged in the design and development of Macy's private label brands and certain licensed brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MACY'S INC

Full Guru Analysis for M

Full Factor Report for M

