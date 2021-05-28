Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/28/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC (ADR) (UUGRY) is a mid-cap stock in the Water Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Utilities Group PLC is a water and wastewater company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 56,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs. It collects water from the environment, clean and distributes it to its customers before collecting it, treating it, and then returning it back to the environment. The Company has produced approximately 173 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy through sludge treatment centers and solar installations. It delivers approximately 1,700 million liters of clean drinking water to its customers every day through over 42,000 kilometers of water pipes. United Utilities Water holds licenses to provide water and wastewater services in the North West of England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

