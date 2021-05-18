Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/18/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO. (ADR) (SHI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments. The synthetic fibres segment produces polyester and acrylic fibers, which are used in the textile and apparel industries. The resins and plastics segment produces polyester chips, polyethylene resins and films, polypropylene resins and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) granules. The intermediate petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene and ethylene oxide. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil distillation facilities used to produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock of the Company's downstream processing facilities. The trading of petrochemical products segment is engaged in importing and exporting of petrochemical products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO. (ADR)

MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO (ADR) (MBT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 84% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories. The Company operates through segments, which include Russia convergent, Moscow fixed line and Ukraine. Its Russia Convergent segment includes mobile and fixed-line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and other value-added services. Its Moscow fixed-line segment includes fixed-line operations carried out in Moscow by the Company's subsidiary MGTS. Its Ukraine segment includes mobile and fixed-line operations carried out across multiple regions of Ukraine. The Company also offers software solutions, such as LiteBox, a cloud-based tool for online cash operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MOBIL'NYE TELESISTEMY PAO (ADR)

BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP (BPY) is a large-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. owns and operates real estate. The Company's partnership is Brookfield Asset Management's primary vehicle to make investments across strategies in real estate. Its segments include Core Office, Core Retail and LP Investments. Core Office portfolio consists of interests in approximately 142 office properties totaling approximately 96 million square feet, which are located primarily in the commercial markets, such as New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Toronto, and Berlin, as well as approximately 10 million square feet of active office and multifamily developments. Its Core Retail segment consists of approximately 124 retail properties located throughout the United States comprising approximately 121 million square feet of gross leasable area. LP Investments segment includes its investments in Brookfield-sponsored real estate funds. It has interests in various real estate sectors around the globe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP

KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR) (KB) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 70% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR)

