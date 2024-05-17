Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/17/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KT CORP (ADR) (KT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KT Corp is a Korea-based company that mainly provides telecommunication services. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Information and Communications Technologies segment is engaged in providing telecommunication services to individual, home, corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance segment is engaged in providing financial services, such as credit card. The Satellite Broadcasting segment provides satellite television services. The Other segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company's principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services; as well as other services. The Company is engaged in the software platforms business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

SK TELECOM CO LTD (ADR) (SKM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SK Telecom Co Ltd is a Korea-based company primarily engaged in the provision of wireless communication services. The Company operates the business through five segments. The Wireless Communication Business segment provides mobile phones, wireless data, information communication business. The Wireline Communication Business segment offers telephones, high speed Internet, data and network rental services. The Security segment provides services such as personnel and machine security, and information protection. The Commerce segment is engaged in e-commerce business. The Other segment is involved in the businesses such as information communication, electronic banking, advertising, Internet portal services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

