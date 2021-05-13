Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

E.ON SE (ADR) (EONGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company. The Company's business activities are divided into four core segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, innogy and Renewables. The Energy Networks segment consists of its power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment serves as the platform for working with its customers to shape Europe's energy transition, supplying power, gas and heat. The Innogy segment consists of the network and sales businesses, as well as the corporate functions and internal services of the innogy Group. The Renewables segment builds, operates and manages wind and solar generation assets. In addition, it has a nuclear power business in Germany, which is operated by its subsidiary PreussenElektra and is not a strategic business. The Company's customers are residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial and commercial and public entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

RWE AG (ADR) (RWEOY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RWE AG (RWE) is a Germany-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. Its activities are divided into three segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power and Supply & Trading. The Lignite & Nuclear segment focuses on electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment includes the electricity generation business in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment comprises trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates and biomass.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR) (TM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 50% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toyota Motor Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile business, finance business and other businesses. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of sedans, minivans, 2box, sports utility vehicles, trucks and related vehicles, as well as related parts and products. The Finance segment is engaged in finance and vehicle leasing business. The Other segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of houses, as well as conduct information communication business. The Company is also engaged in the control of manufacturing and sales companies, as well as public relations and research activities business in North American and Europe. The Company also provides robots, basic research projects, marine and agribio business. The Company also provides electric vehicles and vehicles equipped with the new function Advanced Drive of driving support technology, driver assistance or connected cars services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION (ADS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Data Systems Corp is a provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company operates through two segments: LoyaltyOne, which provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs through the Company's Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty Group B.V. (BrandLoyalty) and Card Services, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company's private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (NMR) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 57% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities, investment and other financial business to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and governments across the world. The Company has three business segments. The Sales segment is engaged in the provision of investment consultation services to individual clients in Japan. The Asset Management segment is engaged in the development and management of investment trusts, and the provision of investment advisory services. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the sale and trading of bonds, equity securities, derivatives and foreign exchange, as well as the provision of investment banking services, such as the bonds and securities underwriting business, merger and acquisition (M & A) business and financial advisory services. The Company is also engaged in the merchant banking business. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

