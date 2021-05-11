Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses. Its business operations consist of Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group, Inc., which is its subsidiary that specializes in originating or acquiring, financing and managing commercial loans and other commercial real estate debt; Annaly Middle Market Lending LLC, and RCap Securities, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

VIRTU FINANCIAL INC (VIRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 76% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtu Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions. It has a single, multi-asset, multi-currency technology platform, through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools in various countries around the world. It makes markets in a range of different assets classes, such as Americas Equities; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Equities; Asia Pacific (APAC) Equities; Global Commodities; Global Currencies, and Options, Fixed Income and Other Securities. It makes markets for global banks, brokers and other intermediaries, and indirectly provides services to retail and institutional investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIRTU FINANCIAL INC

