Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

SASOL LTD (ADR) (SSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is a global chemical and energy company. The Company's segments include Advanced Materials, Base Chemicals, Essential Care Chemicals and Performance Solutions. Its Advanced Materials segment manufactures specialty alumina, carbon and cobalt catalysts. Its Base Chemicals segment offers materials including the basic building blocks for products such as agriculture film, pipes, woven fabric, sunscreens, fertilizer, vitamin production and others. Its Essential Care Chemicals segment focuses on three markets: fabric and home care/industrial and institutional cleaning; personal care/health and wellness, and technical formulations to support industrial applications. It produces a variety of surfactants, surfactant intermediates, fatty alcohols and linear alkyl benzene. Its Performance Solutions segment offers solvents, synthetic waxes, comonomers and specialty chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

