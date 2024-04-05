Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/5/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (IMPUY) is a mid-cap stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 54% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is a South Africa-based producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company's segments include Mining, Impala Refining Services, and all other segments. The Company has around seven mining operations and Impala Refining Services, a toll-refining business. The Company's mining operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, the two PGM-bearing ore bodies in the world and the Canadian Shield. Its mining operations include Impala Rustenburg, Impala Bafokeng, Marula, Two Rivers, Zimplats, Mimosa and Impala Canada. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. The metals it produces are the key to making many essential industrial, medical, and electronic items and they contribute to a cleaner and greener world. It also markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States and Europe. Its subsidiary is Impala Platinum Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

