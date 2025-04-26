Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GAZIPARI NYRT - ADR (MGYOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 63% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MOL Magyar Olaj es Gazipari Nyrt is a Hungary-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company's core activities include the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and gas products; the refining, storage and transportation of crude oil in retail and wholesale markets, and the importation, transportation, storage and wholesale trading of natural gas and other gas products. The Company specializes in exploration and production activities in the hydrocarbon field, such as: Upstream: Exploration and Production; Downstream; Refining and Petrochemicals; Gas midstream; Consumer services: Retail and Mobility. The Company forms a capital group with its subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures. It has operations in over 30 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD (RNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 61% to 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. The Company has two segments. The Property segment is comprised of catastrophe and other property reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries, joint ventures, and managed funds. The Casualty and Specialty segment is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries, joint ventures, and managed funds. The Company writes catastrophe reinsurance and insurance coverage protecting against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons and tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism, among others. Its subsidiaries include Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd., Validus Reinsurance Ltd. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

